China might change one of its most hated laws

China is edging away from its infamous household registration system in an effort to bolster its stagnating economy.

In eastern China, Jiangsu Province’s government on Wednesday released draft measures in 11 of its 13 cities to get rid of all limits for non-residents to apply for hukou – Mao-era population control laws that restrict people from moving and determine what type of social benefits they are eligible for. Jiangsu’s decision comes days after Beijing officially encouraged provinces to rework their hukou laws.

