China’s economy has tipped into deflation after consumer prices declined for the first time in two years — a sign that domestic demand remains weak and that Chinese policymakers may be forced to deploy monetary and fiscal measures.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the consumer price index fell by 0.3% in July compared to a year ago.

The world’s second-largest economy is also experiencing ballooning debt, a housing crisis, and record youth unemployment.

We’ve curated reporting and insights on what this means for the future of the world’s second-largest economy and the rest of the world.