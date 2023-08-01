DeSantis criticizes Trump’s COVID spending as he unveils economic plan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looked to give his White House campaign’s reboot a little momentum Monday by unveiling a 10-point economic plan during a speech in New Hampshire.

Offering promises to cut taxes, challenge China’s rising influence, and loosen regulations on fossil fuel production, DeSantis’ pitch varied little from Donald Trump’s policy wish list (a point the Trump campaign was eager to make). But he also took some notable — if slightly indirect — shots at the former president’s economic record.

Here are four pieces that stood out to us.