One of House Republicans’ most vulnerable incumbents — already under scrutiny for his prolific trades after he campaigned against letting lawmakers buy or sell stocks — is about to face a six-figure ad campaign slamming him for doing just that.

The Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund is starting to spend early against Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., with new broadcast and digital ads that were shared first with Semafor.

The ads detail how Bresnahan sold clean energy stocks and purchased fossil fuel ones days before he voted for the GOP’s recent megabill, which reversed course on clean-energy tax breaks and directed more federal leasing for oil and gas drilling.

It’s unlikely to be the last stocks-themed Democratic attack on Bresnahan, whose purple district is a top target for the opposition headed into the midterms. The wealthy executive has become one of Congress’ most active traders after writing in an editorial before his election that stock trading by members of Congress “needs to come to an end immediately.”

AD

“This isn’t just about the remarkably convenient timing of his stock trades,” Christy Goldfuss, executive director of the NRDC Action Fund, said in a statement. “It’s about his lack of care for people he represents who will pay more while their congressman enriches himself.”

An analysis conducted by NRDC Action Fund using Quiver Quantitative, which scrapes data on stock trades, found that Bresnahan made 81 trades worth at least $200,000 — and as much as $1.45 million — in the 10 days between the release of the House’s megabill text and the chamber’s first floor vote.

Only Reps. Jefferson Shreve, R-Ind., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., traded more than Bresnahan during that time period, according to Quiver. Bresnahan has so far made 598 trades in 2025, per the analysis; only Khanna traded more.

AD

“Bresnahan has always advocated for an all-of-the-above energy approach that meets the needs of both the growing national economy and his district,” a spokesperson for Bresnahan, Hannah Pope, said in a statement. “He does not trade his own stocks. His focus is on serving the working families of Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Bresnahan, who signed onto multiple efforts warning against phasing out the clean-energy tax breaks, has previously said the trading is conducted by his financial advisers.

He told WVIA News last month that he’s concerned telling them to stop will cause him to “go broke” — and while he’d like to form a blind trust, the House “ethics process” has stopped him from doing so.