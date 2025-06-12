Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will release Senate Democrats’ answer to Republican efforts to combat Medicaid and Medicare fraud as part of the GOP’s sweeping tax-and-spending bill.

A discussion draft crafted by the Nevada Democrat and shared with Semafor would boost funding for the Health Care Fraud and Abuse Control Program, which recovered $11 for every $1 it spent in 2022, and expand it to oversee all Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services programs, including the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace.

The centerpiece of a larger suite of proposals Senate Democrats will announce today, it’s “exactly what our agencies need to root out real fraud and abuse in Medicare and Medicaid while protecting Americans’ access to care,” Cortez Masto said.

Its release comes as congressional Republicans continue their push to pass their package by July 4.