‘A new political landscape’: Bangladeshi Gen Z, millennials confront an uncertain future

After weeks of deadly student-led protests against the government, Bangladesh is at a turning point.

Embattled prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Dhaka on Monday, leaving the country facing an uncertain future. Nobel-winning economist Muhammad Yunus is set to head a new interim government. Yunus called Hasina’s overthrow a “second liberation” for Bangladesh, and lauded student protestors as the next generation of leaders in an article for The Economist — promising to “enthusiastically” support their new vision for the nation.

The many young people who spearheaded the protest movement have heeded the call.

“We won’t betray the blood shed by martyrs for our cause. We will create a new democratic Bangladesh through our promise of security of life, social justice and a new political landscape,” Nahid Islam, the coordinator of the student movement said in a social media post on Tuesday.