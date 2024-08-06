Muhammad Yunus tapped by army to serve as Bangladesh’s interim leader

Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus will serve as Bangladesh’s interim leader, local media reported Tuesday.

Protesters who overthrew the government had rallied behind the 84-year-old to help lead the country through its political transition following weeks of turmoil.

In an op-ed for The Economist published prior to his appointment, Yunus wrote that Bangladesh “earned its independence” because of student activists. He promised to release political prisoners and hold free and fair elections within the coming months.

“Above all, we need young people who are not obsessed with settling scores, as too many of our previous governments were, but are instead intent on becoming a new generation of leaders focused on the future of our great nation,” he wrote.

Yunus added that there would be opportunities to heal rifts with countries, like India, that supported the regime of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which was widely seen as autocratic.