Chinese media, activists have mixed feelings about Tim Walz

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has turned into an overnight media sensation in China.

The Minnesota governor’s experience teaching English in China in 1989, spending his honeymoon there, and organizing student trips to the country has led many Chinese social media users to hope that he could help thaw fraught US-China relations if elected.

But even as Republicans in the US have sought to paint Walz, 60, as “pro-China,” he has a history of being an outspoken critic of the country’s human rights record.