Where Democratic VP pick Tim Walz stands on China, Israel, and Ukraine

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has won the veepstakes to become Kamala Harris’ running mate on the Democratic ticket. Widely seen as an underdog at the start of the race, Walz’ record as a politician, both as governor and formerly as a Congressman for Minnesota, is suddenly under the microscope.

A National Guard veteran and former high school teacher and football coach, Walz’ stance on foreign policy and global issues is not as immediately apparent as other, more outspoken Democrats Harris had considered.

AD

But he does have some history there: Walz honeymooned in China, has taken up a moderate stance on Israel and Gaza, and been vocal in support for Ukraine.