Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is stuck in space, compounding company’s problems on Earth

Boeing’s delays enabled the rise of Elon Musk’s SpaceX

Sources: Planetary.org , The Atlantic , Politico

When NASA contracted Boeing and SpaceX to build a fleet of commercial spacecrafts in 2014, Boeing was seen as the incumbent with a long history of success that put it at an advantage over then-newcomer SpaceX. But while Boeing has faced issue after issue with Starliner, SpaceX has become NASA’s go-to for astronaut launches and more, The Atlantic noted. A key difference between the two players is their philosophy to engineering and innovation, which could shape the future of space exploration, an analyst told Politico: “Boeing has continued to use its legacy engineering mindset, which is about quality and trying to get everything exactly right the first time, while the SpaceX model is ‘Let’s just go try it and see what works.’”