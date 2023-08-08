China-Philippine confrontation points to growing Pacific tensions

Stepped up naval altercations between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea — and repeated U.S. pledges to defend Manila — are exposing the growing risk of military conflict in the Indo-Pacific, despite growing efforts between Washington and Beijing to defuse these tensions.

The latest standoff occurred on Saturday in the Spratly Islands chain west of the Philippines, where Manila’s forces attempted to resupply a military facility. China’s Coast Guard, along with irregular Chinese naval vessels, disrupted the operation using both water cannons and blocking maneuvers, according to Philippine and U.S. officials.

It was the second time in recent months that Beijing and Manila clashed over this territory, called the Second Thomas Shoal. In February, China’s Coast Guard used a “military-grade laser” to try and disrupt a Philippine resupply there.

The Second Thomas Shoal sits 120 kilometers to the west of the island of Palawan, where the U.S. and Philippine militaries are jointly developing four new military bases that could be used in any American conflict with China over Taiwan. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Palawan in November in a sign of the increased strategic importance Washington places on the island, as well as the Philippines overall.

The Biden administration on Saturday stressed to Beijing that the U.S. is committed to defending all Philippine naval vessels and territory under the countries’ 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. The State Department also accused Beijing of violating international law, as an international tribunal ruled in 2016 that Beijing had no legal claim to these islands.

AD

“The United States reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces — including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea — would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments,” the State Department said in a statement released on Saturday.