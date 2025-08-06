Stevens bets against a Democratic shakeup in Michigan

Perhaps most surprisingly, Democrats’ battle here is not about generational change. Every candidate was born in the 1980s; Stevens or McMorrow, if elected, would become the youngest female senator. (A fourth candidate, former state House Speaker Joe Tate, is just 44, but he entered the race with little money or support after a Detroit mayoral bid fizzled.)

There has been a bigger focus on electability, a concept that Democrats are more confused about after their 2024 nightmare. No candidate is re-litigating last year, but McMorrow and El-Sayed are running as outsiders ready to shake up a party that MAGA Republicans have rolled right over.

Their argument against Washington experience as an asset comes as ex-Rep. Mike Rogers largely locks up the Republican nomination, getting a Trump endorsement after he defied expectations and nearly beat Sen. Elissa Slotkin last year.

“We’ve seen a deep frustration with people feeling like the party is making a choice for them instead of the voters,” McMorrow said in an interview. “If we’re going to hit the Republicans for doing it, for Trump clearing the field for Rogers, we’ve got to let this play out on our side.”

The party, for Stevens’ primary foes, is represented by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s campaign machinery, as well as AIPAC and pro-Israel groups. McMorrow and El-Sayed both supported two Senate resolutions last week that would have cut off aid to Israel until more humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza.

In an interview, Stevens said that she would have opposed the resolutions: “We need a lasting ceasefire. We need long term peace for the Palestinian people and the people of Israel. We need to see Hamas surrender and the hostages come home.”

She did not support an effort to recognize a Palestinian state and declined to address whether that would hurt her in the Michigan Arab-American communities that swung to Trump last year.

“I’m not here to play pundit, but I am here to talk about Michigan’s future and advocate for Michigan’s middle class,” Stevens said. “I’m an incredibly transparent lawmaker, and I’m not running away from my record in terms of the war in the Middle East. It needs to come to an end.”

Her rivals believe that the Democratic base wants a different answer, and that the statewide math gets tougher if the party’s nominee does not break from a resolute pro-Israel stance. El-Sayed, who would be the first Muslim senator, suggested as much on Saturday, at a picnic hosted by Democrats in Troy, in Stevens’ district.

“Number One, anybody who’s not going to vote for me because my name is Abdul is not voting for anyone else who’s a Democrat,” El-Sayed said. “Everybody needs to understand that, all right? Number Two: There are a lot of people, a lot of people, who might just vote for me because my name is Abdul.”

Slotkin aligned against Stevens on the Israeli arms sales resolutions, complicating the issue in the primary. The first-term senator has also championed legislation that would ban corporations from forming PACs, underscoring that she never took and will never take corporate PAC money.

El-Sayed and McMorrow supported that same bill and now agree on corporate PAC donations; El-Sayed never took any in his 2018 bid, while McMorrow has foresworn it going forward.

Stevens has not waved off corporate PAC money and was less enthusiastic about Slotkin’s bill.

“I certainly support comprehensive campaign finance reform, and the legislation that I voted for in the past, in the House, I plan to support in the United States Senate,” Stevens said.

“I actually think it’s much more wide ranging than just one narrow set of PACs. It’s a lot of the dark money and things that don’t have transparency in them that need to be overhauled.”