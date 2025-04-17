Bernie-backed El-Sayed runs for Senate in Michigan

Progressive activist Abdul El-Sayed will run for Michigan’s open Senate seat, heeding a call by Sen. Bernie Sanders for like-minded candidates to challenge the Democratic Party’s establishment — and with an endorsement from the Vermont independent.

“Michiganders are looking for people who can both fight and build,” El-Sayed told Semafor in an interview, because President Donald Trump and Elon Musk “are going to leave a lot of wreckage in their wake.”

El-Sayed will join state Sen. Mallory McMorrow in the race to succeed retiring Sen. Gary Peters, setting up Democrats’ first seriously contested Senate primary in the state in a generation, with more candidates expected to jump in. Former Rep. Mike Rogers, who lost to Sen. Elissa Slotkin last year, announced this week that he’ll seek the GOP nomination; West Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga is also considering a run.

The Democratic contest also has no clear frontrunner — unlike last year, when Slotkin swept up party endorsements and defeated left-wing actor Hill Harper in a primary landslide, or the 2018 Michigan gubernatorial race, when El-Sayed challenged now-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, raising $5 million for his first-ever campaign.

El-Sayed won the endorsements of Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for his gubernatorial bid but faced an uphill slog that got steeper when another candidate, current Rep. Shri Thanedar, challenged his residency. The 40-year-old El-Sayed, who would be the first Muslim senator if elected, said he sees a widening lane for candidates who “take the fight to folks who do terrible things on behalf of the richest and most powerful people” in the US.

“Look at the resonance of what Bernie and AOC are doing all over the country,” he said.

Sanders told Semafor in a statement that he was “proud” to support the physician-turned-politician, who’d joined him on a Michigan stop of his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

“We need candidates who will stand up to Trump’s authoritarianism and protect our democratic way of life,” he said. “As a United States senator, he will take on powerful special interests and create a government and economy that works for all of us, not just the few.”

El-Sayed is returning to the bold progressivism that helped him make a mark in 2018, as part of a diaspora of young strategists and candidates operating in the mold of Sanders’ 2016 campaign. After Ocasio-Cortez’s upset 2018 primary win in New York, El-Sayed appeared on the front page of The New York Times in an “Abolish ICE” T-shirt.

He’s just as unequivocal in embracing the legal fight over the imprisonment of a Salvadoran immigrant who was mistakenly deported last month: “Americans understand that this is about more than one wrongfully deported man. This is about whether or not any of us, citizen or not, can rely on the constitutional protection we hold dear.”