Trump says there is ‘real starvation’ in Gaza, breaking with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump said Monday there was “real starvation” in Gaza, disputing Israeli leaders’ claims about conditions in the enclave that have sparked growing international condemnation.

Trump’s comments came after his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland; the two leaders are expected to discuss differences over US tariffs on UK steel and aluminum later on Monday.

Trump broke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement claiming there is “no starvation in Gaza,” telling reporters “that’s real starvation stuff,” and announced plans for the US to set up “food centers” in the enclave.

Trump also reiterated his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said he was slashing the 50-day deadline for Putin to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine down to 10 to 12 days, warning of secondary sanctions if Moscow refused to comply.