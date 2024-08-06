Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate

Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on the Democratic ticket. The decision was first reported by CNN.

In a text message sent out by her campaign on Tuesday, Harris said: “I’m pleased to share that I’ve made my decision: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will join our campaign as my running mate.”

“Tim is a battle-tested leader who has an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families,” the text said. “I know that he will bring that same principled leadership to our campaign, and to the office of the vice president.”

Walz, 60, said it was the ”honor of a lifetime," in a post on X.