White House’s AI framework close-hold fuels industry concerns

The Trump administration told a handful of tech firms Tuesday that it will not publicly release its new framework for voluntary government reviews of advanced AI models, people familiar with the meeting told Semafor.

The decision, reported first by Axios, is fueling industry concerns that firms not briefed on the framework may not opt in to government review because they don’t know enough about it.

Ironically, administration officials also told AI firms they would host a public event touting the framework later this month, the people said.

“The Trump team appears destined to give us something far more arbitrary and burdensome [than the Biden administration] with this behind-closed-doors de facto licensing regime they are concocting,” R Street Institute’s Adam Thierer told Semafor.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on its reasons for keeping the framework private or its upcoming event.

The meeting, where officials briefed invited firms on the framework, comes as the White House faces growing pressure to grapple with Chinese AI. Hours after it ended, OpenAI reported two additional security breaches.