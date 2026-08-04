White House silent on public release of its AI framework

The White House is not commenting on whether it plans to publicly release the framework for voluntary reviews of advanced AI models that it plans to brief companies on later today. AI firms including Anthropic, OpenAI, Google and Meta have yet to see details of the framework ahead of today’s meeting, people familiar with the plans told Semafor.

Trump signed an order in June requiring the framework’s completion by Aug. 1, which happened on schedule, a White House official said. The framework is expected to mirror already-underway evaluations of advanced models — but if it’s not released publicly, companies that were not briefed could face a complicated choice about whether to opt in. Invitations to today’s event also referenced an unspecified related event, the people said, which remains unclear.