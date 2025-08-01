Senate Republicans pitch Dems on exempting Trump from stock ban

Senate Republicans pitched their Democratic colleagues Thursday on amending a proposed ban on stock trading to exclude the current administration after the legislation invoked President Donald Trump’s ire.

“It was a Democrat ‘we hate Trump’ bill,” cosponsor Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, who voted against advancing the most recent version, told Semafor.

He added that he approached Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., on the floor to request members “work together to get something across the finish line that’s actually passable; that’s a serious piece of legislation; that’s not intended to be a circus act” — and that Peters pledged to “talk to a couple” other Democrats about it.

Whether they’ll get on board remains to be seen: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told Semafor she wouldn’t rule out voting for a Congress-only stock ban, but “hope[s] it doesn’t come to that.”

“There’s a lot of push around the country that all elected officials be included,” Warren said. “And for the first time, we seem to be making some progress.”