Global stocks continue falling as fears of US recession grow

Japan’s stock market tanked on Monday, wiping out nearly $800 billion of market value in its largest single-day selloff ever and setting off a wave of selling on global exchanges.

European and US stocks fell, too, on a mix of investor fears about slowing economic growth, AI hype, and when central banks will start lowering interest rates. A Friday report showed a hiring slowdown in the US and increased unemployment, leading investors to worry that the Federal Reserve has been too slow to act.