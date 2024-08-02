Stocks crash as fear of a potential US downturn grows

European and Asian stocks fell, following losses in the US, as part of a selloff analysts say was triggered by fears of a US economic downturn.

Japan’s benchmark index fell 5.8%, its second-biggest single-day decline since 1987’s Black Monday crash.

Traders pointed to recent economic data from the world’s biggest economy that showed jobless claims were higher than forecast and that manufacturing shrank. New data on Friday also showed that non-farm payroll numbers were short of expectations, and unemployment rose. Poorer-than-expected second-quarter results from some tech companies added to the bad news.

“It looks like a painful day ahead for Wall Street,” The Guardian wrote.