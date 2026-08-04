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Airtable sale punctures SaaS bubble

Aug 4, 2026, 1:32pm EDT
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Matteo Danieli Co-founder and CPO of Bending Spoons.
Matteo Danieli, co-founder and CPO of Bending Spoons.

This is what capitulation looks like: Airtable, a maker of workflow software, is being sold for just 10% of its peak valuation.

It’s a sign that some companies hit hard by the SaaS selloff (or their venture-capital backers, as Airtable is still privately held) are bowing to reality and taking whatever money is available.

But it’s one thing to swallow a final down-round, and another to be acquired by a company whose business model is creating an island for misfit tech toys.

Bending Spoons buys software companies past their prime, like AOL and Vimeo, and aggressively cuts costs.

It’s a tough landing place for a once fast-growing SaaS darling.

The question now is whether the reality check will spread to larger companies and private-equity firms that would be eager to own software firms trading at beaten-down prices.

Rohan Goswami
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