Côte d’Ivoire’s election power scramble gains momentum

What many forget is that Ouattara is first and foremost an economist — with a cold, calculating view of power. Since the 2020 death of his chosen successor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, forced him into a third term he hadn’t planned, he’s been unimpressed by the bench behind him.

“We do not want unrealistic programs,” he wrote during his time as an International Monetary Fund official. “We want programs that can be financed and have political support.”

His track record speaks to that mindset: Côte d’Ivoire’s GDP more than doubled under his watch, from $35 billion when he took office in 2010 to $87 billion last year — more than the combined output of Cameroon and Senegal, the other Francophone powerhouses. For the ruling party, that success alone, as National Assembly President Adama Bictogo put it, is justification enough: “President Ouattara has structurally transformed the Ivorian economy.”

But that hasn’t stopped the power scramble — either in anticipation of Ouattara stepping aside or of him not finishing another term. The July 16 meeting was just one expression of that.

Simone Gbagbo and Laurent Gbagbo, once the inseparable power couple of Ivorian politics, divorced in 2021. Simone has since forged her own political party, the left-wing Movement of Capable Generations (MGC), while Laurent has now allied with the former ruling center-right PDCI, in power from 1960 to 1999.

In a clear sign of the tumultuous state of Ivorian politics, the PDCI led by former banker Thiam in March joined the Coalition for Peaceful Alternation, together with Simone Gbagbo’s MGC and Blé Goudé’s own party. But in June, Thiam, now barred from running for the presidential election, announced the formation of a common front with Laurent Gbagbo’s African People’s Party – Côte d’Ivoire.

It’s unclear what has been discussed at Wednesday’s meeting between former rivals, but the talks alone mark a seismic shift in a nation previously riven by deep political factions. What’s emerging is a reengineering of the 2010 and 2015 coalition — which, back then, was led by Ouattara and the PDCI against Laurent Gbagbo. But this time Ouattara is the target, and Simone Gbagbo is in the mix.