Nvidia AI chips face production delay: Report

Nvidia’s hotly anticipated new artificial intelligence chips are seemingly delayed due to design flaws. The problems could push shipments of its next-gen Blackwell chips back by months from Oct. 2024 to some time in 2025, The Information reported.

Nvidia’s semiconductor chips have been the workhorse of the nascent AI tech boom, giving the company an estimated 80% market share and propelling it to the top of the list of the most valuable public companies in the world.

The apparent delay comes as tech stocks took a beating last week, while a top hedge fund reportedly told investors Nvidia is in a “bubble land” and its tech “overhyped.”