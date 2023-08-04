Niger coup: Could a West African military intervention work?

→ Has Ecowas done this before? Yes. Ecowas troops were deployed in 2017 when Gambian president Yahya Jammeh, who was in power for 22 years, refused to stand down after losing an election. But there are few similarities because Jammeh stood down following talks; Gambia was easier to manage because it is surrounded by Senegal, and Jammeh did not have the backing of other countries.

Ecowas also rolled out peacekeeping operations in the 1990s and early 2000s in Liberia and Sierra Leone but its troops fought rebels at the invitation of the respective governments.

→ Which countries would contribute troops? The composition of an Ecowas army is unclear. Niger’s southern neighbor Nigeria, which has the subregion’s largest armed service, would likely make up the bulk of the force. But, not all of its 220,000 personnel are on the front line, and its troops are already stretched tackling domestic security problems.

Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal would also contribute troops in all likelihood, say analysts. “You’ll need to make sure this isn’t just an Anglophone operation, otherwise that’s complicating things,” said Alex Vines, director of the Africa program at the Chatham House think tank in London.

→ Who would pay for this? With many West African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, contending with economic problems that have caused financial hardship for their citizens, funding a foreign conflict would be an unpopular move for most leaders.

Ecowas has not stated how any military operation would be funded but the West would be expected to help. “If they were going to get Western funding, the U.S. would be the most significant partner,” said Ben Hunter, Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.