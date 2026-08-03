Exclusive / Rogers tries for a tricky ‘change’ election

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Standing outside a beachfront restaurant on the shores of Lake Michigan, Mike Rogers didn’t want to talk much about national politics.

How would he vote on the multiple Senate-approved measures to condemn President Donald Trump’s tariffs? “I don’t know.”

Where does he stand on Trump’s paused “anti-weaponization” fund? “I’m not talking about any of that stuff. I don’t care. I mean, I care.”

As for the Iran war, he said he’d heard “hardly anything” from constituents on the trail about it.

Rogers, the presumptive Republican nominee in Michigan’s Senate race, is running a campaign that focuses as much as he can on local issues. While the Democratic primary becomes a brutal internecine clash, Rogers pivots almost immediately when asked about national controversies he’d have to weigh in on as a senator.

The 2026 midterms will be a “change election,” he told Semafor. That won’t necessarily make things easy for him, since he’s trying to turn the page from Democratic control of Michigan’s state government (and its two Senate seats) by running to join a federal government where his Republicans hold all the power.

“The Democrats have been in charge here, and we’re going to change that,” he said of his home state, citing its recent increase in utility rates and decline in manufacturing employment — though the latter is part of a national trend that began when Trump returned to office.

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Voters “know something’s broken,” Rogers added. “The Democrats are clearly responsible for it, and I’m going to be a part of that change.”

The former House lawmaker came up short in 2024 against now-Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin, but Republicans are increasingly bullish on his campaign as one of their best opportunities to pick up a seat in a state the GOP hasn’t represented in 25 years. As supporters gathered at an Americans for Prosperity event, Republicans were feeling good.

Supporters lined up for selfies with the candidate and sipped red, white and blue mixed drinks wrapped in branded koozies as Rogers warned that “democratic socialists” were already in Michigan.

That reference to progressive Abdul El-Sayed’s strong polling performance ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary showed up in an AI-generated ad Rogers released on Saturday, depicting his potential general election opponent as Odysseus within the Trojan Horse of communism.

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“I believe there’s going to be a red wave in November, and Mike Rogers is going to lead the way in the state of Michigan,” said Terri DeBoer, a former TV meteorologist who’s running to take on incumbent Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten in the local battleground congressional race.