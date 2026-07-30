GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A new independent poll shows progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed leading by double digits in Michigan’s heated Democratic Senate primary, as Democrats stare down the possibility that the party won’t unify behind him in the general.

“I will not stand beside someone who has allowed distinctly anti-American sentiment to enter our public dialogue,” Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., said in an interview at a local hot dog restaurant yesterday afternoon. Scholten, who represents a purplish district and is backing Rep. Haley Stevens over El-Sayed, was referencing his decision to campaign with far-left streamer Hasan Piker.

“I think that he has not done enough to hold his supporters in check for some of the rampant sexist things that have come out against Haley Stevens — and even his own words,” she said. But when it comes to his anti-corruption message, she added, “we’re with you on all those issues.”

Her comments set off a wave of fury on the left, who pointed to promises by El-Sayed and other progressives to support Stevens if she wins.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to build this movement to defeat Trump and Mike Rogers in the fall,” said El-Sayed spokesperson Roxie Richner. “Should she want to save America from them, the Congresswoman, like everyone, is welcome here.”