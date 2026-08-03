Exclusive / Crypto industry poll touts benefits of its top Hill priority

More than half of Americans say they would feel more protected if Congress passes the cryptocurrency industry’s top legislative priority, according to a new poll conducted by Focaldata on behalf of crypto company Coinbase.

The poll, shared first with Semafor, also found that 36% of Americans — 38% of likely Democratic voters and 41% of likely Republican voters — would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports the bill overhauling regulation of the industry.

In line with other recent polling, half of voters were neutral or unsure, with just 14% saying they’d be less likely to back a candidate who supports the bill.

The findings come as congressional Democrats circulate other polling on primary voters’ negative perceptions of crypto.

“No one’s going to win a Democratic primary by being [against the bill], but they can lose in the general election by being [against it],” pollster John Anzalone, who’s conducted previous polling for Coinbase, said of both polls.

“Because at the end of the day, there’s not enough intensity in a Democratic primary on this issue, probably, to make a difference. But there is enough intensity in a general election to make a difference — and this kind of shows that.”

— Eleanor Mueller