A shakeup of the New York Times culture section has promoted a fierce internal backlash in a letter of complaint and a private meeting with top editors, amid suggestions that a new generation of critics may have to excel in front of the camera.

Earlier this month, the Times announced that it was reassigning television critic Margaret Lyons, music critic Jon Pareles, theater critic Jesse Green, and classical music critic Zach Woolfe to other parts of the paper. The move was part of what Times culture editor Sia Michel said were broader cultural shifts driven by technology; she said in an internal memo that Times readers were “hungry for trusted guides to help them make sense of this complicated landscape, not only through traditional reviews but also with essays, new story forms, videos and experimentation with other platforms.”

In a letter sent Monday to the paper’s leadership and seen by Semafor, nearly 50 unionized culture staffers said they were “shocked and deeply concerned” by the reassignments and said that since the news broke, “confusion has only grown about these changes and the targeting of four valued colleagues who have been strong, authoritative voices on the desk.” Culture employees said the masthead should hold a meeting to explain the changes.

The paper obliged, and on Wednesday, Executive Editor Joe Kahn, Assistant Managing Editor Sam Sifton, and Michel met with staff for an hour at the paper’s midtown headquarters to field questions about the staff changes. According to four employees with knowledge of the situation, the meeting at times grew tense as Times journalists pressed management on why the paper would abruptly reassign critics and how it envisioned using short form video and other mediums to enhance its coverage.

Times staff who spoke with Semafor said that overall, the paper’s leadership did not explain in detail how it saw criticism changing, and did not offer many clues as to the types of new story forms the masthead was seeking.

Kahn repeatedly emphasized that the critics were not removed due to performance issues, but said the paper wanted to bring “fresh perspectives” to the critics’ roles. Times leadership also said the paper wanted to move away from a “thumbs up, thumbs down” review style, and instead offer criticism that would provide more information and context for people who did not plan to see or hear the reviewed works themselves.

According to staff in the meeting, Kahn seemed somewhat surprised by the strong response to the reassignments. He pointed out that while the culture desk has been largely immune from regular staff overhauls, other sections regularly shuffle journalists and editors between beats.