The startup with a plan to defend Taiwan

Anduril Industries has a simple business pitch: When Chinese leader Xi Jinping allegedly says that his military should be prepared to retake Taiwan by 2027, he means it.

The defense tech startup argues that the size of China’s military, economy, and technology sector makes it inevitable that it will soon challenge the U.S. on all those fronts. The solution, it says, is developing and building faster and smarter drones, submersibles, and missile systems — the sort of weapons systems in which Anduril specializes — that can be deployed quicker, cheaper, and more widely than legacy defense systems such as aircraft carriers, fighter jets, and submarines. This is particularly important with 2027 looming.

If a Chinese invasion fleet crossing the Taiwan Street is “sailing into the teeth of large batteries of anti-ship cruise missiles and air defense systems and loitering munitions and sort of swarms of intelligent weapons,” says Anduril’s chief strategy officer, Christian Brose, “that is something that I say would give China pause.”