Trump’s Gaza deal faces resistance

US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic push to disarm Hamas has run into headwinds as political resistance in Israel and disagreements with Hamas over implementation cast doubt on the US-backed plan.

Trump hailed the agreement last week as a “monumental step” that Israel was “very happy” about, but he dodged key questions over sequencing: Israel insists Hamas must fully disarm before any withdrawal, while Hamas says Israel must halt attacks and withdraw forces before surrendering weapons.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to endorse the plan, facing pressure from his far-right coalition ahead of elections while also managing Trump’s push for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Israeli airstrikes continued Sunday, killing at least 18 Palestinians, medics said, and straining the fragile deal.