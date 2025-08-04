Uncommon bonds: Housing supply

A major breakthrough happened last week in the Senate Banking Committee, which advanced bipartisan housing legislation for the first time in over a decade. The package included a new proposal from Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and John Kennedy, R-La., that would attempt to boost housing supply by incentivizing communities to build more.

“We’re basically telling folks in local government, ‘We’re not telling you how to do your job, we’re just telling you what we want as an end result,’” Kennedy told Semafor. “‘We want more houses, and those of you who do build more houses will get extra money. Those of you who don’t will lose money.’”

That money would come out of the Community Development Block Grant program, which funnels federal funds to state and local governments. Communities would have two years to speed up their current pace of home-building in exchange for extra cash; if they don’t, they would see their share of the grants reduced.

“It fundamentally changes the role of the federal government in developing more housing in America,” Warren told Semafor. “It starts from the premise that we need more housing — but it also incorporates the idea that the federal government shouldn’t tell you how to get there.”

Communities on track for a funding reduction would receive guidance from HUD on how to turn things around. There would be exclusions for communities facing low demand, economic distress, natural disasters and other extenuating circumstances.

“There was a lot about who gets scoped in, who gets scoped out,” Warren said. “We don’t want to punish cities that are already in terrible financial trouble. And some cities actually have adequate building supply.”