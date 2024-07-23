‘This kind of crap can’t be tolerated.’ Or can it? Harris navigates talk of race and sex as campaign begins.

Rep. Tim Burchett, a conservative Republican from Tennessee, labeled Vice President Kamala Harris a “DEI hire.” Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman told reporters Democrats “have to stick with her because of her ethnic background.” And Donald Trump gestured to the often crude conservative discussions of her relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown three decades years earlier.

“These are attacks that none of us are surprised by,” Senator Laphonza Butler, a California Democrat and close Harris ally who is the only Black woman in the upper chamber, told Semafor. “We have to have her back at every turn because this kind of crap can’t be tolerated.”

Black Democrats say they are watching the conversation on the right around Harris and preparing to defend her from criticism that they say unfairly diminishes her achievements based on race and gender. Butler said she’d call out political arguments that were “trying to convince the American people that the place for women is in the kitchen or in the bedroom.”

But the party is also torn over how to respond, with some worrying about being baited into a debate over racism and sexism that could consume the campaign just as they’re re-introducing Harris to the broader electorate.

“While we need to call out that racism and sexism, we cannot let it distract from talking to voters about what’s at stake in this election, including how their policies harm Black people and women,” Rep. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia told Semafor.

“I think as Democrats we must keep our eyes on the prize — that is defeating convicted felon Donald Trump,” Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia said.

New Jersey Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman suggested that Democrats like herself could take the lead in defending Harris, freeing the candidate up to focus on her national message.

“She doesn’t have to speak to that issue,” she said.

One Democratic pollster said they did not expect “DEI” attacks to resonate outside circles already committed to voting against Harris and that Democrats should be “focusing on the positives” in her biography to build up her image. Another Democrat predicted Republicans would inevitably hurt themselves by walking into a conversation about race and gender that would distract from the GOP’s own economic message.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, currently running for Senate in Delaware, offered up one potential model to respond: Defend Harris and then pivot to bread-and-butter issues.

“Republicans are attacking the Vice President because they are scared of her ability to prosecute the case against Donald Trump for the American people,” she told Semafor. “Kamala Harris is qualified, experienced, and effective — that’s why President Biden picked her as Vice President because together, they have accomplished so much, from lowering the price of prescription drugs, pushing for an economy that works for everyone, and fixing our roads and bridges.”

Harris isn’t the first candidate to confront these issues and her reaction will shape the party’s response the most. Barack Obama, on the campaign trail, largely ignored attacks his campaign believed were racist. Hillary Clinton sought to redirect the conversation to challenges faced by ordinary women.

Both faced similar tactical questions to Harris: Is there more electoral advantage in rallying Democrats — or swing voters — to her side as the victim of out-of-bounds attacks? Or does she believe that her path lies in strictly talking about abortion, taxes, and other agenda items that Democrats are desperate to push back to the top of the public’s priorities?