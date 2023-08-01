‘Dark day in America:’ Washington reacts to Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Greene accused the Department of Justice of “committing election interference.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

“No person is above the law — and violations should be pursued no matter how powerful the person is,” the senator said in a statement. “Former President Trump will have the same rights as any criminal defendant and the justice system will presume him innocent until proven guilty.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Stefanik railed against the DOJ calling it a “dark day in America” and accusing President Joe Biden of weaponizing the Justice Department against his “leading political opponent.”

“Despite the DOJ’s illegal attempt to interfere in the 2024 election on behalf of Joe Biden, President Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls and will defeat Joe Biden and be sworn in as President of the United States in January 2025,” Stefanik said.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Oh)

Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, said the “swamp fights back.”

Mike Fanone, former Capitol Police Officer

Responding to the indictment, Fanone, who was assaulted by rioters on Jan. 6, said, “I’d like to think that in some small way I played a part in all this.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi stressed that Trump remains innocent until proven guilty, but praised the “meticulous and patriotic” bipartisan select committee for gathering evidence against Trump.

“The charges alleged in this indictment are very serious, and they must play out through the legal process, peacefully and without any outside interference,” she said in a statement. “Our Founders made clear that, in the United States of America, no one is above the law – not even the former President of the United States.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del)

Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called the allegations “very serious,” but added that Trump was “entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mo)

Rosendale suggested that the DOJ should have gone after Hunter Biden instead of Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Schumer described the indictment as “the most serious and most consequential thus far.”

”The insurrection on January 6, 2021 was one of the saddest and most infamous days in American history, personally orchestrated by Donald Trump and fueled by his insidious Big Lie in an attempt to undermine the 2020 election,” Schumer said in a statement.