US Fed holds interest rates steady, leaving door open to future cut

The Federal Reserve won’t cut market interest rates today, but left the door open to a future cut. Investors are betting on September, when more data could show that their inflation-battling measures have worked.

Most economists, and signs from bond-trading markets, predicted that the central bank would hold rates steady after it wrapped up a two-day meeting on Wednesday, but would start lowering borrowing costs in September.

Inflation dipped to 3% in June, still above the Fed’s 2% goal but trending downward.