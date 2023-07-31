Warner Bros. Japan criticizes US counterpart for ‘Barbenheimer’ memes

The Japanese branch of Warner Bros. isn’t a fan of those “Barbenheimer” memes — and wants its American counterpart to stop promoting them.

The dueling releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer across much of the world led fans to embrace the popularity and thematic differences of the films, resulting in weeks of jokes and memes.

But ahead of Barbie ‘s release in Japan on Aug. 11, Japanese fans voiced concern that the studio behind Barbie had embraced the Barbenheimer phenomenon, given that Oppenheimer is about the man responsible for the creation of the atomic bombs that were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. The anniversaries of the bombings are next week.