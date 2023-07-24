The countries where ‘Barbenheimer’ hasn’t caught on

The cultural phenomenon of “Barbenheimer” manifested at the box office over the weekend, breaking records across much of the world.

In North America, the dueling releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer led to the highest-grossing weekend at the movies since the pandemic began. Both films also filled theaters in international markets including Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the U.K., where fans donned pink for Barbie or midcentury suits for Oppenheimer (or a mix of both).

But not every country was feeling the Barbenheimer buzz. In some massive movie markets, the films either underperformed at the box office or have yet to release.