China accuses U.S. of kidnapping suspected traffickers

China is accusing the U.S. of effectively kidnapping two of its citizens whom American authorities suspected of drug trafficking, the latest development in the escalating row between the countries over the narcotics trade that’s playing out globally.

In late June, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had indicted two Chinese nationals for dealing the precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl after conducting an undercover sting operation. The pair was apprehended in Fiji, American officials said, and then extradited to Hawaii.

Chinese officials tell Semafor they have now sent a formal diplomatic complaint to the U.S., charging that the Biden administration conducted an illegal rendition by spiriting the suspects away from Fiji in an American plane before they could get access to Chinese consular officials or lawyers.

The two suspects are currently being held in New York where they’re awaiting federal trial for narcotics trafficking. Beijing has asked that they be sent back to China.

Beijing reacted angrily to the news of the arrests in June. But neither Chinese nor U.S. officials have previously suggested that a U.S. plane was used in a rendition.

AD

“This is typical arbitrary detention and unilateral sanction, which is completely illegal,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement released at the time. “It seriously harms the basic human rights of the Chinese nationals and the interests of the Chinese companies concerned.”