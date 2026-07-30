Europe revolts against FIFA plan

Europe’s soccer federation voted to boycott the World Cup on Thursday, after FIFA moved to spin off its commercial rights to private investors.

The $20 billion plan blindsided the soccer world: UEFA said its boycott of all FIFA competitions will persist as “long as these proposals remain alive.” FIFA’s North American confederation publicly rejected the plan, and FIFA’s Asia chief called it “unacceptable.”

For FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who defended the initiative as a “golden opportunity,” it represents a chance to pull the soccer body deeper into US President Donald Trump’s orbit, with the involvement of his son-in-law’s brother. But the revolt imperiled Infantino, as Europe contemplated replacing him with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a hugely influential figure in European club soccer.