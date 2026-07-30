European soccer officials eye Qatari challenger for FIFA’s top job amid turmoil

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s efforts to bring in Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital and other investors to the World Cup has triggered a revolt among global soccer officials. According to Politico, the proposal has also raised the prospect of a challenger for FIFA’s top job Qatar’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, chairman of beIN Media, and one of the most influential figures in European club soccer, has been floated as one possible candidate. Infantino’s term ends in March; a representative for Al-Khelaifi told Politico: “Nasser has absolutely no ambition, no intention, no interest in the FIFA role.”

UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, called an emergency meeting of its 55 member federations on Thursday to discuss Infantino’s proposal, with some officials considering a boycott of the next World Cup.