Côte d’Ivoire’s Ouattara seeks fourth term

Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara will run for a fourth term in the country’s highly contested October elections.

He previously said he would step down, but in January signaled his desire to continue at the helm of Francophone West Africa’s biggest economy. Speculation over Ouattara’s candidacy has been rife since a court barred former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam from running in June.

Ouattara, 83, said that “the constitution of our country allows me to serve another term, and my health permits it,” in a video message posted on his X account on Tuesday. Explaining why he went back on his vow not to seek another five-year term, he added: “Duty sometimes transcends a promise that was made in good faith.”

Political figures in the world’s top cocoa producer have forged new alliances in recent months amid a lack of clarity around Ouattara’s intentions. “Most business decisions and investments have stalled” due to political uncertainty, one investor recently told Semafor.