Morgan Chalfant
Updated Jul 30, 2024, 8:31am EDT
politics

Supreme Court approval nears record low

REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo
Title icon

The News

The Supreme Court enjoys a near-record low approval rating, according to new data from Gallup.

Currently, 43% of American adults approve of the job the court is doing, while 52% disapprove. The opinions of the conservative-leaning court vary widely between parties, with 66% of Republicans approving, 44% of independents, and 15% of Democrats.

Title icon

Know More

The 51-point gap between Republicans and Democrats is close to the record 61-point gap post-Dobbs decision.

The figures are being released a day after President Biden proposed controversial changes to the court, including term limits and an ethics code, and in the wake of high-profile decisions like the one on presidential immunity.

