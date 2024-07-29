Biden proposes Supreme Court revamp as justices come under scrutiny

SCOTUS is under intense scrutiny

Sources: Axios , ProPublica , The New York Times , Reuters

Biden’s push to revamp SCOTUS now is perhaps a direct response to Congress’ own scrutiny of the court, Axios noted, particularly after it emerged that Justice Clarence Thomas received free luxury trips from political donors, and Justice Samuel Alito was embroiled in two controversies for “provocative” flags flying outside his homes. A code of conduct for justices was introduced in November last year to clear the air of scandal around the court, but critics argued it didn’t go far enough, as it has no enforcement mechanism and lets justices decide whether to recuse themselves from cases they might have a conflict of interest in.