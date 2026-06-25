Exclusive / Window shrinks for Congress crypto deal

Senators are running out of time to strike a bipartisan deal on one of Trump’s top legislative priorities — an industry-friendly overhaul of how agencies oversee cryptocurrency — before midterms sap their momentum.

“There’s going to be a fish-or-cut-bait time on that pretty soon here,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Semafor. “This thing’s going to have to come together fairly quickly.”

Outstanding issues include how to restrict Trump’s ability to profit from digital assets and how to fill empty seats on the SEC and CFTC, Thune said. He added that lawmakers “continue to massage” language governing yields on stablecoins.

“There’s a path there, it’s just that we’re kind of running out of time,” Thune said.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., one of the Democrats running point on another outstanding issue related to illicit finance, was less optimistic: “I’m pretty down on the lack of progress.”