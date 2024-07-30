From crackdown to comeback: Crypto’s fortunes turn in Washington

Crypto’s long winter in Washington is coming to an end.

Last year, the digital asset industry faced a regulatory crackdown after the collapse of leading crypto companies and the indictments of their executives. Fast forward to this past week, when presidential contenders from both sides of the aisle took an interest in the sector and calls to replace its chief nemesis, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, grew louder.

“It’s been a remarkable turnaround in how people perceive the industry,” Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, told Semafor. “If you had told me a year ago we would be in the place where we were today, I’m not sure I would believe you.”

Former President Donald Trump was the keynote speaker at the national Bitcoin Convention on Saturday, when he floated several crypto-friendly proposals that represented a change from his past skepticism of the industry. They included a presidential advisory council on digital asset regulation and a taxpayer-backed Bitcoin reserve in an effort to make America “the crypto capital of the planet.”

Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is making her own moves. A source close to the Harris campaign told Semafor there have been conversations between her team and industry stakeholders. The vice president, though, recently declined an invitation to speak at the Bitcoin conference. Billionaire Mark Cuban, a Bitcoin proponent, said he’s received questions from the Harris campaign on digital tokens.

Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, said the Harris team is “quietly curious” about crypto.

“There’s awareness that Harris and her team historically don’t know a lot about this topic,” Warren told Semafor.

Also at the Bitcoin conference, a group of House Democrats announced they sent a letter pushing the Democratic National Committee to adopt a pro-crypto stance ahead of the party’s convention in Chicago next month to match the Republican Party platform.

Democratic Rep. Wiley Nickel of North Carolina, a signatory to the DNC letter, told Semafor he’s spoken with Harris’ campaign to push for a “reset” on crypto policymaking. “I’m hopeful that we’ll get a different outlook from her versus what we’ve seen from the [SEC],” Nickel told Semafor, adding that her California roots would be an asset in recruiting support within Silicon Valley, a hub for crypto investors.