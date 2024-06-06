Why Congress’s No. 1 crypto fan is feeling so good about 2024

Emmer, his chamber’s third-ranking Republican, has lots of reasons for his optimism. After some initial ambivalence, the GOP has become an increasingly down-the-line pro-crypto party, while Democrats have remained split on the issue. This month, House Republicans and 71 Democrats passed the first comprehensive regulatory scheme for crypto — the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act — with rules that were widely seen as friendly to the industry.

Perhaps nobody symbolizes that evolution more than Donald Trump, a former crypto skeptic who described currencies like bitcoin and ethereum as a “disaster waiting to happen.” This year, the once and possibly future president has become a convert to the industry’s cause, and begun accepting campaign donations in digital currencies. “If you like crypto in any form, and it comes in a lot of different forms, you better vote for Trump,” he told a crowd in March.

Joe Biden, in contrast, has opposed the House regulatory bill as too lenient and recently vetoed an attempt by Congress to roll back a Securities and Exchange Commission rule on crypto.

Emmer declined to say whether he has spoken about crypto issues with Trump, but said the candidate “recognizes that people want leadership on this issue, and he is stepping into it in a big way.” He argues Republicans are increasingly in position to win over a “huge group” of 18-to-40-year-old single-issue crypto voters who “do not trust people in Washington, D.C. who are trying to tell them what they can and can’t do” with their money.

“You need to give [former GOP candidate] Vivek Ramaswamy some credit for bringing out this whole new young electorate that were very excited about his knowledge of the digital asset space,” he says. While there are a number of prominent pro-crypto Democrats, Emmer argues that lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and SEC Chair Gary Gensler “have completely messed this thing up” for the party by seeking stiffer regulations.

Crypto firms are hoping to send the same message. They’ve put out polling suggesting large numbers of voters will weigh candidates’ positions on crypto, which Anthony Scaramucci and Blockchain Association President Kristin Smith recently argued could put Trump “over the top.” More importantly: It’s stacking up a war chest. The pro-crypto Fairshake super PAC has so far received $160 million, including a recent $25 million donation from cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase.

Fairshake and other super PACs have already spent big in primary races, helping to defeat Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s California Senate bid. Some expect them to attack at-risk Senate Democrats like Jon Tester, who described crypto as “bullshit,” and Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, the Senate Banking Committee chair known as a crypto skeptic. Tester’s Republican opponent, Tim Sheehy, has already attacked him on X over the issue, calling Crypto “the future of finance and the internet, and thousands of jobs for America.”