Washington honors Lindsey Graham

Washington paid its respects to Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday with services honoring his life and legacy.

At his funeral, held at Washington National Cathedral, President Donald Trump said the South Carolina Republican “died doing the work he was born to do” and “went out at the peak of his career and the top of his game as a legend.”

The service was attended by prominent world leaders like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside Cabinet members including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Earlier in the day, his flag-draped coffin lay in the Rotunda in the Capitol, where lawmakers paid their respects — including Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who traded his signature hoodie for a suit.

“To Lindsey, rest in peace, my friend. I look forward to the days when you make us all laugh again,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, while fighting back tears.