Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US bans import of new Chinese robots

Jul 28, 2026, 6:53pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A man shakes the hand of a Chinese G1 humanoid robot.
Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The US government on Tuesday effectively banned imports of new Chinese robots, curbing the global ambitions of an industry Beijing has positioned as a major new growth driver.

Washington’s communications agency added all new foreign-made humanoids and quadrupeds to a list of gear considered a national security risk. US robot makers have been lobbying Washington for months to take action to counter the spread of popular Chinese bots — which are almost solely used for entertainment and research purposes in the US — before they enter American factories.

Tuesday’s move, which still allows for some case-by-case approvals, comes as Washington hardens its posture toward Chinese tech: The White House is debating whether to restrict access to open-source Chinese AI.

Industrial robots installed annually
J.D. Capelouto
AD