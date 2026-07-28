US bans import of new Chinese robots

The US government on Tuesday effectively banned imports of new Chinese robots, curbing the global ambitions of an industry Beijing has positioned as a major new growth driver.

Washington’s communications agency added all new foreign-made humanoids and quadrupeds to a list of gear considered a national security risk. US robot makers have been lobbying Washington for months to take action to counter the spread of popular Chinese bots — which are almost solely used for entertainment and research purposes in the US — before they enter American factories.

Tuesday’s move, which still allows for some case-by-case approvals, comes as Washington hardens its posture toward Chinese tech: The White House is debating whether to restrict access to open-source Chinese AI.