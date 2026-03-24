US robot-makers’ push to counter China ‘in a hold’ ahead of Trump-Xi summit

Robotics is already shaping up to be a battleground in US-China competition, as the two countries race to dominate the AI future.

But it’s still a nascent industry. Humanoids aren’t yet in households and autonomous industrial robots haven’t become commonplace on American factory floors, placing the sector in a somewhat awkward position: acknowledging that competition from China isn’t killing the American robotics industry yet, but arguing that it could, if Washington does nothing.

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China has built up its humanoid sector in recent years, positioning it as a new driver of growth alongside AI. Chinese factories are installing robots at a rapid clip — more than the rest of the world combined — while flashy robot dance performances have served as a kind of global wakeup about how fast Chinese industry is evolving.

“This is going to define the future for the species,” said Jeff Cardenas, the CEO of Texas-based robot maker Apptronik. “It’s game on.”

In the US, the industry is lobbying Washington to urgently take action, four executives at American robotics companies said. It’s unclear how receptive the Trump administration is, but industry proposals include direct federal support to boost the domestic sector, as well as tariffs or a ban on Chinese bots.

US firms point to the potential for security risks in Chinese bots, as well as the threats that cheaper Chinese imports could pose to American businesses, both in the US and in overseas battlegrounds like Europe.

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“I don’t think we’ve ever competed against a Chinese robot as of today,” said Evan Beard, CEO of Standard Bots, which focuses on industrial automation tools. That gives the US “a moment in time” to prevent a repeat of what happened with drones, in which Chinese dominance outpaced US policy response, with Shenzhen-based DJI capturing nearly 80% of the US market.

“We believe this is an issue policymakers… should treat now, not later. Tariffs become ineffective when no domestic options exist,” added Daniel Diez, chief business officer of robot-maker Agility.

Specific proposals for government action vary; some companies only support tariffing finished robots, rather than the whole supply chain. Beard has been the most outspoken CEO in support of measures to blunt Chinese competition through either an outright ban or tariffs throughout the supply chain that are proportional to any government subsidies.

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The US robotics industry has received attention from some in the administration: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has reportedly shown interest in helping, and his agency recently hosted a robotics roundtable involving dozens of US firms.

The roundtable covered “supply chain concerns and policy challenges,” and “we’ll be sharing our insights with others in the US government to inform future work,” a National Telecommunications and Information Administration spokesperson said. But the agency said it is not looking to overlap with separate work on tariffs that may be underway elsewhere in the administration.

The executive who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the administration doesn’t have a singular point of contact for robotics, and added that Trump wouldn’t be able to instantly tariff Chinese bots if he wanted to, because humanoid robots don’t yet have their own import classification code.

In response to questions about the US’ robotics strategy, the White House directed Semafor to its AI Action Plan, which identifies robotics as one of the “new innovations in the physical world,” and states the government “prioritize investment in these emerging technologies and usher in a new industrial renaissance.”