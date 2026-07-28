Exclusive / South Africa targets political figures to chair Africa’s biggest fund

South Africa’s finance minister is weighing appointing political allies to chair Africa’s largest pension fund manager, two sources familiar with his thinking told Semafor, a move that would keep the state’s control over the $200 billion state-owned money manager.

Enoch Godongwana is weighing either Zuku Godlimpi, deputy minister in the trade and industry department, or his counterpart in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office, Seiso Mohai, to chair the Public Investment Corporation, the sources said. The PIC manages more than $200 billion in assets, primarily on behalf of civil servants, making it one of Africa’s most influential institutional investors.

Other board members being considered are Mike Brown, former CEO of South Africa’s top-4 lender Nedbank, and Phumzile Langeni, a former stockbroker who served on Ramaphosa’s team to attract private sector capital into the economy, the sources said.

The shakeup follows the resignation of board chair David Masondo, who is currently one of two deputy finance ministers, and several directors after a forensic audit by PwC flagged errors in a $34 million loan tied to Johannesburg’s Lanseria Airport. The report, which Semafor has seen, triggered a feud between Masondo and suspended CEO Patrick Dlamini, accelerating the board’s collapse.

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Appointing a chair from outside the National Treasury departs from the convention of handing the PIC gavel automatically to the deputy minister and passes over the other deputy minister of finance, Ashor Sarupen of the coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance. Handing control of the state manager’s balance sheet to a coalition partner opposed to the ANC flagship Black Economic Empowerment policy in capital allocation would draw fierce opposition from the party and its supporters.