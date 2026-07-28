Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Oil falls to lowest point in a week on US-Iran lull

Updated Jul 28, 2026, 7:31pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Oil fell to its lowest price in a week on Tuesday following an uneasy lull in the US-Iran conflict, though uncertainty over negotiations lingered and the US reported thwarting an attempted surprise missile attack from Iran.

While diplomats signaled progress in Oman-Iran talks to let more ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran proposed a temporary arrangement that would give it greater control over transit routes, and threatened to keep Hormuz closed if Muscat rejected the plan. The crisis has forced Saudi Arabia to tap alternative routes to ship crude, including the costlier Suez Canal detour, and a Bloomberg columnist suggested the kingdom could resort to previously “unthinkable” measures like using Israeli pipelines.

Doubts about US-Iran negotiations also grew, with Washington saying “good talks” were underway, while Tehran denied they were even taking place.

Brent crude prices
Brendan Ruberry
AD